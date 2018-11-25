Uni-Pixel (UNXLQ) & Orbit International (ORBT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) and Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orbit International and Uni-Pixel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbit International 10.37% 14.93% 13.13% Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Orbit International and Uni-Pixel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A Uni-Pixel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbit International and Uni-Pixel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbit International $20.85 million 1.18 $1.79 million N/A N/A Uni-Pixel $4.10 million 0.03 -$29.43 million N/A N/A

Orbit International has higher revenue and earnings than Uni-Pixel.

Volatility & Risk

Orbit International has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uni-Pixel has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Orbit International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Uni-Pixel does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Orbit International beats Uni-Pixel on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment also designs and manufactures below-deck control products for naval combat systems and gun weapon systems; and provides systems integration, production engineering, integrated logistics support, and documentation control for leading defense industry prime contractors and U.S. Department of Defense procurement agencies, as well as foreign naval programs. This segment's principal products include remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, command display units, and gun weapons system products. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as the electronic products for measurement and display. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Uni-Pixel Company Profile

Uni-Pixel, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand. Uni-Pixel, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On February 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of Uni-Pixel, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 30, 2017.

