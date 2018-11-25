Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCTT. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

UCTT opened at $8.75 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $347.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/ultra-clean-holdings-inc-uctt-shares-bought-by-lsv-asset-management.html.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.