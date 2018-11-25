UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for BHP Billiton (BLT)

BHP Billiton (LON:BLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

BLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Billiton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.94 ($23.14).

Shares of BLT opened at GBX 1,573 ($20.55) on Friday. BHP Billiton has a 1 year low of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.72).

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

