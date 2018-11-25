TT Electronics (TTG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Shares of TTG opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.69) on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.20).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

