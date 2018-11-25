Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in PPL Corp (PPL)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in PPL by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 70,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 119,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PPL by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

