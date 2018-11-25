Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Harris Co. (HRS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harris during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harris during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harris during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harris by 2,067.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harris by 40.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 18,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $3,025,149.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $4,283,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $7,935,987 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Harris to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Harris in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.11.

NYSE HRS opened at $145.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Harris Co. has a 12 month low of $138.08 and a 12 month high of $175.50.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

