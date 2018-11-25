Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.62 Million in Alcoa Corp (AA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

AA opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

