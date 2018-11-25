Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,976,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,682 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,674,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,740 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 693.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 984,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,410,000 after purchasing an additional 860,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,172,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,390,000 after purchasing an additional 838,506 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $44.08 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $404,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,453 shares of company stock worth $19,107,379 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

