Transocean (RIG) Bonds Drop 2.6% During Trading

An issue of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) bonds fell 2.6% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.8% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2038. The debt is now trading at $71.00 and was trading at $75.83 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,625,518 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $538,826,000 after acquiring an additional 118,330 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1,294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,483 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,461,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $76,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,530 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

