TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.40.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $341.11 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $265.29 and a 1-year high of $377.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $3,550,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,887,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $17,012,044 over the last ninety days. 10.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

