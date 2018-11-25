Transcodium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $143,211.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, Transcodium has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $84,803.00 and $143,211.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00125938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00190467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.93 or 0.08268421 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,553,571 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

