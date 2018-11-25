Traid Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, Traid has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. Traid has a total market cap of $0.00 and $43.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Traid alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Traid Coin Profile

Traid (TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 31,501,060 coins. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.