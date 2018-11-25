Traders Sell Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) on Strength (TMO)

Traders sold shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $37.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $51.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.80 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Thermo Fisher Scientific had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Thermo Fisher Scientific traded up $1.99 for the day and closed at $235.01

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 92.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,978,000 after acquiring an additional 145,619 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $3,661,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,328,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,151,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,260.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

