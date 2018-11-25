Traders Sell Mondelez International (MDLZ) on Strength (MDLZ)

Traders sold shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on strength during trading on Friday. $11.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.30 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Mondelez International had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Mondelez International traded up $0.31 for the day and closed at $43.79

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,345,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,517 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 28,982,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,128,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,963,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

