Traders Buy Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on weakness during trading on Friday. $143.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $120.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.74 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded down ($1.65) for the day and closed at $265.31

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

