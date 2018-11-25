TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

TWCF opened at $22.16 on Friday. TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Get TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH alerts:

TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/town-ctry-fin-sh-sh-twcf-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH Company Profile

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.