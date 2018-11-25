TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH (TWCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.
TWCF opened at $22.16 on Friday. TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.09.
TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter.
TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH Company Profile
Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.