Total (TOT) Shares Gap Down to $56.59

Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.22, but opened at $56.59. Total shares last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 2566786 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at about $13,809,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 52.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

