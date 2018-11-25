Total (TOT) Shares Gap Down to $56.59

Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.22, but opened at $56.59. Total shares last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 2566786 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at about $13,809,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 52.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Total Company Profile (NYSE:TOT)
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
