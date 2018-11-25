Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Position Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSS. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Total System Services by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Total System Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,662,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,251,000 after acquiring an additional 593,390 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Total System Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Total System Services by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Total System Services by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Total System Services from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

In related news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSS opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

