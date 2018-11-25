Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,179 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,871 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Stelliam Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 495,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 72.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,728 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 186.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 250,548 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 163,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 27.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 32,102 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $45,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRIP opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.19, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.48. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.09 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.38%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

