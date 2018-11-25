Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.26 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 63,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.5% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.6% during the second quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $49.88.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

