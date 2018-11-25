Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 552.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,025 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $88,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rollins by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,325,000 after acquiring an additional 512,690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rollins by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 265,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $4,639,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Rollins shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, December 11th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 23rd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 10th.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.64 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/toronto-dominion-bank-has-3-87-million-holdings-in-rollins-inc-rol.html.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.