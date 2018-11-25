Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $30,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 12,183.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 247,809 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 778,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 40.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

NYSE:UTX opened at $129.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This is a boost from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

