Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Market Cap of $72,807.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $72,807.00 and $2.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00125716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00190630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.73 or 0.08637466 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027281 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,998 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.