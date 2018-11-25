ThyssenKrupp (TKA) PT Set at €18.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.72 ($28.75).

ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €16.27 ($18.91) on Wednesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

