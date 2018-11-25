Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 70.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.86.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $261.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.48 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $251.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,094,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,338 shares of company stock worth $14,516,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc-reduces-stake-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.