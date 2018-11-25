Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 165.1% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 105.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc-has-525000-holdings-in-att-inc-t.html.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.