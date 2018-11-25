Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 6,207 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 25.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of SNN opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $39.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 6,207 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/thomas-white-international-ltd-sells-6207-shares-of-smith-nephew-plc-snn.html.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.