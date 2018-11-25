The Carlyle Group (CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Janet Hill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $17,466,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 206.0% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

