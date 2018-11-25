Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Bond Prices Rise 0.5%

An issue of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) bonds rose 0.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6% coupon and is set to mature on April 15, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $99.50 and were trading at $99.13 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

TEVA opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,940.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $56,334.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,334.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,531 shares of company stock valued at $152,749. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

