Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stake Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Tesla worth $23,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Tesla by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $325.83 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $244.59 and a fifty-two week high of $387.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.68, for a total value of $1,022,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 29,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $334.98 per share, with a total value of $9,997,143.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,375 shares of company stock worth $8,668,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

