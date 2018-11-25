Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 784,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER opened at $35.86 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teradyne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teradyne from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/teradyne-inc-ter-stake-lowered-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.