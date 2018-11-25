Teekay Tankers (TNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.43.
TNK opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.47. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 73.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 7,102,870 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $1,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 51.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 750,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 33.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 238,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.
