Teekay Tankers (TNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.43.

TNK opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.47. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 73.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 7,102,870 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $1,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 51.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 750,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 33.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 238,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

