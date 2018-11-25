TechTarget (TTGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTGT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $14.76 on Friday. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.18 million, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.08 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $39,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 562,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,284,196.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,444,124 over the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 307.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 101.5% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 4.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 56.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 35.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

