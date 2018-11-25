Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,121,000 after purchasing an additional 292,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,186,000 after purchasing an additional 711,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,849,000 after acquiring an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,768,000 after acquiring an additional 100,668 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $262.50 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.56 and a 12-month high of $305.34. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,958,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.30.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

