Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.20 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,244,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 46,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 164,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,510 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,419,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,305,000 after purchasing an additional 398,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.12. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.10 million. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

