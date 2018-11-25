Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 9.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 122,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 29.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 27.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 6.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 145,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

CTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $27.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

NYSE:CTL opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-has-2-15-million-holdings-in-centurylink-inc-ctl.html.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.