Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $157,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 57.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 82.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.4% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

