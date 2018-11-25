Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) Given $120.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $120.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 81 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,025. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $93.01 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $158.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.5% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

