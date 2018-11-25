Target (TGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Target to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE:TGT opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $104,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Target by 739.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

