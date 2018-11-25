Target Coin (TGT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Target Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Target Coin has traded 60.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Target Coin has a market cap of $317,257.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00127925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00191425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.43 or 0.07950948 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin . The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

