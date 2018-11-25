Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Position Lowered by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In other news, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $203,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,479.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $48,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,514.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.42. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Position Lowered by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/tanger-factory-outlet-centers-inc-skt-position-lowered-by-crawford-investment-counsel-inc.html.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.