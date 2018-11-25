Talanx (TLX) PT Set at €35.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. DZ Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.47 ($42.40).

Get Talanx alerts:

Talanx stock opened at €30.64 ($35.63) on Thursday. Talanx has a 12-month low of €30.66 ($35.65) and a 12-month high of €37.32 ($43.40).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.