Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Position Boosted by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,474 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.28% of Synopsys worth $41,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Synopsys by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after buying an additional 44,682 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 30,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $85.59 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.13 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $779.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/synopsys-inc-snps-position-boosted-by-rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc.html.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.