Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Receives $54.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. William Blair raised Syneos Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,429,000 after acquiring an additional 624,991 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4,877.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 102.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 75,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 420,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.