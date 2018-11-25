Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Holdings Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,090 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Syneos Health worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Syneos Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 346,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Syneos Health by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Syneos Health Inc has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYNH. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair raised Syneos Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

