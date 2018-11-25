Syncora (SYCRF) versus Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Financial Comparison

Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) and Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Syncora has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Syncora and Ambac Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syncora $62.12 million 6.03 $133.50 million N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group $621.25 million 1.26 -$328.71 million N/A N/A

Syncora has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambac Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Syncora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Syncora and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syncora N/A N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group 28.81% 15.53% 1.43%

Dividends

Syncora pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ambac Financial Group does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Syncora and Ambac Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syncora 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambac Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ambac Financial Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Ambac Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ambac Financial Group is more favorable than Syncora.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats Syncora on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syncora Company Profile

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc., provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations. It also invests in private debt and equity securities. The company was formerly known as Security Capital Assurance Ltd. Syncora Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

