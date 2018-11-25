Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Steel Dynamics worth $34,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,437,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,008,000 after purchasing an additional 527,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,690,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,632,000 after purchasing an additional 812,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,679,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,123,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,461,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,251,000 after purchasing an additional 489,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

