Swiss National Bank Sells 7,800 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $36,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 1,030 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $160,587.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 3,143 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $480,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

IDEX stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $123.47 and a 52 week high of $157.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/swiss-national-bank-sells-7800-shares-of-idex-co-iex.html.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.