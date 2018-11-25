Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Bunge Ltd (BG)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $37,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bunge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

In other Bunge news, CFO Thomas Boehlert purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.68 per share, with a total value of $200,576.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director L Patrick Lupo purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.71 per share, with a total value of $188,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,165.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 333,200 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. Bunge had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

