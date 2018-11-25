SWATCH Grp AG/ADR (SWGAY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SWATCH Grp AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SWGAY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SWATCH Grp AG/ADR stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. SWATCH Grp AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

The Swatch Group Ltd manufactures and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company's Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. Its Electronic Systems segment engages in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

